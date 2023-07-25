Cindy K still dancing after tornado tore studio apart

Dance studio owner pushing forward after tornado ripped building apart. How she is still dancing six months later.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The music, the steps and that stern teacher's gaze. All so familiar, but this is not where Cindy Turner and her dancers want to be.

"This is not home but I'm so grateful to be in this place, because otherwise we couldn't have danced," Turner said.

It is a temporary space - symbolic of the lives uprooted last January when the tornado swept through Pasadena.

ABC13 met Cindy and her son Bryan Peck that day after they survived by running inside a bathroom of Cindy K's Dance Studio as everything collapsed around them.

"If it wasn't a second, two seconds, three seconds, I don't think we would have made it," Peck said.

In the six months since not much has changed in the studio her dad built for her 40 years ago, but they are dancing.

The dancers managed to compete and win national awards. Their crowning competition dance was titled The Tornado.

"It hasn't been the same, but I'm just happy I'm dancing again, at least we have room to be practicing and doing dances," Dancer Mia Yanez said.

It will be at least another six months before Cindy and her dancers can move back to their home of 40 years.

"We're grateful we're still going and pushing through it all. God has plans and I know he's going to come back strong and I'm going to be strong. That's what I'm planning on," Turner said.