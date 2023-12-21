Man wanted by HPD for questioning regarding man shot to death, stemming from altercation

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a person of interest wanted after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed during an altercation in southeast Houston on Wednesday.

The Houston Police Department identified 21-year-old Damarrion Dorise as a person of interest in the man's death, and said investigators would like to talk to him about what happened.

HPD released a photo of the man on Thursday in hopes that someone might know where he is.

Officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex at 7909 South Sam Houston Parkway East.

RELATED: Man shot to death during argument among group in southeast Houston, HPD says

Police said the victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a grassy area near the parking lot.

Officials said the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the victim was involved in a physical altercation with a group of men inside an apartment. During the fight, someone fired at least one shot, striking the victim. Police said the alleged shooter then fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on Dorise's whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.