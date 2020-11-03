Teen boy with mild autism and schizophrenia has been missing since Halloween night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenage boy diagnosed with mild autism and schizophrenia has been reported missing since Halloween night, according to Houston police.

Damani Parker, 15, was last seen walking away from the 2500 block of Old Farm Road Saturday night.

Police described Parker to be 6 feet tall, weighing about 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.



Police said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, camouflage pants, black shoes and possibly sunglasses.

Parker has a tendency not to make eye contact and may stutter while speaking, according to police.

If you know any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
