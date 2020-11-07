Search for missing Beaumont man believed to be in danger discontinued

MISSING ADULT ALERT DISCONTINUED: initially issued 11/06/2020 for Damaarkus James Baines from Beaumont, TX pic.twitter.com/vBRjKAr96M — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) November 8, 2020

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for a missing Beaumont man who authorities believe may be in danger has been discontinued.According to a tweet posted by Texas Alerts, an official account of the Texas Department of Public Safety, authorities have discontinued the search for 24-year-old Damaarkus Baines.Baines was last seen Monday, Nov. 2. A CLEAR Alert was issued to help find him.Investigators said Baines is 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo on his right outer forearm that says "Blessed."Authorities believe Baines' disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety. Anyone with any information about Baines should call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.A CLEAR Alert was designed to help find missing, kidnapped or abducted adults between 18 and 64 years old who may be in immediate danger or injury or death. The Alert program also helps law enforcement find potential suspects.It's not clear what led to the decision to discontinue the search for Baines.