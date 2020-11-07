missing man

Search for missing Beaumont man believed to be in danger discontinued

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for a missing Beaumont man who authorities believe may be in danger has been discontinued.

According to a tweet posted by Texas Alerts, an official account of the Texas Department of Public Safety, authorities have discontinued the search for 24-year-old Damaarkus Baines.



Baines was last seen Monday, Nov. 2. A CLEAR Alert was issued to help find him.

Investigators said Baines is 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo on his right outer forearm that says "Blessed."

Authorities believe Baines' disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety. Anyone with any information about Baines should call the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.
A CLEAR Alert was designed to help find missing, kidnapped or abducted adults between 18 and 64 years old who may be in immediate danger or injury or death. The Alert program also helps law enforcement find potential suspects.

It's not clear what led to the decision to discontinue the search for Baines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybeaumonttexas newsmissing manmissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING MAN
Missing man with dementia last seen Wednesday night found
23-year-old man from Humble missing for 1 year now
Houston man with Alzheimer's and dementia reported found
Missing man with dementia last seen Thursday night
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
ABC13 staff shares stories of 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
Texas reports 5,404 new COVID-19 cases, El Paso area surging
Former President George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden
Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host's most memorable moments
Cruise line wants volunteers for trial voyages
Show More
Kamala Harris' sorority sisters celebrate her victory
Foggy start to Sunday is gradually clearing
Eta expected to reach hurricane strength in the Gulf
Texans win against Jacksonville and JJ Watt picks up 100th sack
2 shot near Huffman in dispute over money for a dog
More TOP STORIES News