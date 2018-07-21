Dallas police officer killed by suspected drunken driver

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the men & women of the Dallas Police Dept. For the loss of one of their Officers to a suspected drunk driver today. #swiftjustice pic.twitter.com/0g25NTkgsD — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 21, 2018

The driver of an SUV that struck and killed a Dallas police officer on a motorcycle has been arrested.Authorities say 32-year Dallas Police Department veteran Senior Cpl. Earl Jamie Givens was killed by a suspected drunk driver Saturday while accompanying the funeral escort of another Dallas officer.Givens was stopped on his motorcycle when he was struck by the SUV at high speed.The driver, a 25-year-old man whose name has not been released, was arrested after undergoing a field sobriety test following the crash.The crash happened about 6 a.m. and closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in southeast Dallas.Givens was taken to Baylor University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.Authorities have not indicated what charges could be filed in the case.