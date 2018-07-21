Dallas police officer killed by suspected drunken driver

EMBED </>More Videos

Dallas police officer killed by suspected drunken driver (KTRK)

DALLAS, Texas --
The driver of an SUV that struck and killed a Dallas police officer on a motorcycle has been arrested.

Authorities say 32-year Dallas Police Department veteran Senior Cpl. Earl Jamie Givens was killed by a suspected drunk driver Saturday while accompanying the funeral escort of another Dallas officer.

Givens was stopped on his motorcycle when he was struck by the SUV at high speed.

The driver, a 25-year-old man whose name has not been released, was arrested after undergoing a field sobriety test following the crash.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. and closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in southeast Dallas.

Givens was taken to Baylor University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Authorities have not indicated what charges could be filed in the case.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer killeddrunk driving deathdrunk drivingDallas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sketch released of suspect wanted for killing Dr. Mark Hausknecht
Woman allegedly admits to causing Cypress house fire
Galveston County deputy allegedly admits to picking up drugs for inmate
First responders describe effort to save doctor's life after shooting
Houston to open cooling centers
NYPD files department charges against officer in Garner's death
Teen found starving, wounded and living inside a barn in Oklahoma
Record high temperatures possible in Houston through Monday
Show More
Father of Parkland shooting survivors shot and killed during robbery
Florida man shot and killed over parking spot
Grandpa arrested after boy, 4, shoots and kills baby cousin
13 passengers survive after fiery aircraft crash near Austin
Wells Fargo refunding tens of millions of dollars to customers for hidden charges
More News