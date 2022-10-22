2 hospital employees dead after suspect opens fire inside Methodist Hospital in Dallas, police say

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Methodist Hospital police officer in Dallas shot a suspect who fatally shot two employees, the city's police department confirmed on Saturday.

At about 11:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of N. Beckley Avenue at Methodist Hospital, according to our ABC13 Dallas affiliate, WFAA.

Upon arrival, officers found two nurses in the labor and delivery area had been shot.

One nurse and another employee have died from gunshot wounds, according to WFAA.

Police have not released any information on what led to the shooting, nor the identity of the victims.

An investigation is currently underway. The Homicide Unit of the Dallas Police Department and the Special Investigations Unit is on the scene to assist.

