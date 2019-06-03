Deer Park dad shoots son, then has a 'father-son' talk before stabbing him to death, police say

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A Deer Park man has been charged with first degree felony murder in the death of his own son.

The deadly attack happened at about 11 a.m. Sunday. Officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Meadowlark Street for a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found Sherman Fricks Jr., age 27, suffering from multiple injuries. Officers performed CPR until the arrival of EMS crews. The victim was taken to Bayshore Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say Sherman Shirley Fricks, 68, shot his son repeatedly, then had a "father/son" conversation for about 20 minutes. Police say he then stabbed the younger Fricks several times in the chest "without provocation."

Fricks was arrested and charged. Bond was not set as of early Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deer parkmurdershootingdomestic violencestabbing
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News