Deer Park dad shoots son, then has a 'father-son' talk before stabbing him to death, police say

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A Deer Park man has been charged with first degree felony murder in the death of his own son.The deadly attack happened at about 11 a.m. Sunday. Officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Meadowlark Street for a domestic disturbance.When officers arrived, they found Sherman Fricks Jr., age 27, suffering from multiple injuries. Officers performed CPR until the arrival of EMS crews. The victim was taken to Bayshore Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.Authorities say Sherman Shirley Fricks, 68, shot his son repeatedly, then had a "father/son" conversation for about 20 minutes. Police say he then stabbed the younger Fricks several times in the chest "without provocation."Fricks was arrested and charged. Bond was not set as of early Monday.