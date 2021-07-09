Houston dad sentenced to 45 years for beating son to death during potty training

EMBED <>More Videos

Dad gets 45 years for beating son to death during potty training

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston dad will now spend 45 years behind bars after pleading guilty for the beating death of his 2-year-old son.

The incident happened in July 2020 when authorities say Antonio Hicks Sr. lost his temper while potty training the boy and hit him several times.

The toddler, Antonio Hicks Jr., died at a hospital.

WATCH: The toddler's uncle and neighbors speak on their favorite memories of him and what they remember hearing earlier that day
EMBED More News Videos

Antonio Hick Jr.'s uncle and neighbors talk about their favorite memories of the little boy and what they remember hearing earlier that day.




Hicks was initially charged with injury to a child, but those charges were upgraded to murder, to which he pleaded guilty.

According to records, Hicks will be given credit for the one year he's already been in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild abusemurderabuseassaultchild injuredbeatingchild killedbeating deathfather charged
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News