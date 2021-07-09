Houston dad sentenced to 45 years for beating son to death during potty training

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6335684" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Antonio Hick Jr.'s uncle and neighbors talk about their favorite memories of the little boy and what they remember hearing earlier that day.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston dad will now spend 45 years behind bars after pleading guilty for the beating death of his 2-year-old son.The incident happened in July 2020 when authorities say Antonio Hicks Sr. lost his temper while potty training the boy and hit him several times.The toddler, Antonio Hicks Jr., died at a hospital.Hicks was initially charged with injury to a child, but those charges were upgraded to murder, to which he pleaded guilty.According to records, Hicks will be given credit for the one year he's already been in prison.