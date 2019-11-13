Dad charged after 3-year-old accidentally shot and killed himself

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A father has been charged after his 3-year-old son died in an accidental shooting.

The boy accidentally shot himself inside a home in northwest Harris County on Nov. 1., according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Anthony Love, 31, has been charged with making a firearm accessible to a minor, a misdemeanor.



According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were two adults and several of the child's siblings inside the home at the time of the incident.

Gonzalez said preliminary reports show the child somehow got a hold of the gun that was left loaded.


As of Wednesday afternoon, Love was not in custody.
