Dad charged after 3-year-old accidentally shot and killed himself

The boy accidentally shot himself inside a home in northwest Harris County on Nov. 1., according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Anthony Love, 31, has been charged with making a firearm accessible to a minor, a misdemeanor.
Update: the 3-yr-old has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. Sad outcome, May he Rest In Peace. Scene investigation is on-going to determine circumstances surrounding the shooting. Two adults and several children were in the home. #HouNews— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 1, 2019
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were two adults and several of the child's siblings inside the home at the time of the incident.
Gonzalez said preliminary reports show the child somehow got a hold of the gun that was left loaded.
Update on shooting death of 3-yr-old: at this point in the investigation, it appears that the child gained access to a pistol that was left loaded inside the home. An autopsy remains pending, but it appears the child shot himself. Investigation remains on-going. #HouNews— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 1, 2019
As of Wednesday afternoon, Love was not in custody.