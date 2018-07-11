TIMELINE: Children accidentally shooting themselves with guns in their homes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --In 2018, four Houston-area children have accidentally shot themselves after finding a gun in their home.
- Jan. 27, 2018 - A 4-year-old boy in Texas City found a small handgun in a bedroom and fatally shot himself.
- Jan. 28, 2018 - In northwest Houston, a 6-year-old boy found a 9mm pistol in his apartment and accidentally killed himself.
- July 8, 2018 - A 2-year-old boy found a 9mm pistol in his Acres Homes residence and fatally shot himself.
- July 10, 2018 - The 4-year-old stepson of a Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant accidentally shot himself with a gun in his Hockley home.