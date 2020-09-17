coronavirus texas

CVS opening 6 more free self-swab COVID-19 testing sites in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CVS is adding more than 2,000 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at pharmacies across the U.S., including six new locations in the Houston area and 50 total in Texas.

With the addition of the new locations, CVS expects to have more than 4,000 operating by mid-October.

The new testing sites will open in waves over the next several weeks, beginning with the opening of more than 400 sites this Friday. When they open, CVS will have testing locations in 33 states and Washington, D.C.

The following CVS locations in the Houston area will soon offer coronavirus testing:
  • CVS Pharmacy, 16155 Spring Cypress Road, Cypress, TX 77429
  • CVS Pharmacy, 8789 W FM 1960 BYP, Humble, TX 77338
  • CVS Pharmacy, 5757 New Territory Boulevard, New Territory, TX 77479
  • CVS Pharmacy, 5301 River Oaks Boulevard, River Oaks, TX 76114
  • CVS Pharmacy, 2102 Eldridge Road, Sugarland, TX 77478
  • CVS Pharmacy, 980 Clear Lake City Boulevard, Webster, TX 77598


CVS says it has administered three million COVID-19 tests since March.

Self-swab tests are no cost to patients and available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

Those looking to get tested at CVS must register in advance at CVS.com and schedule an appointment.

Upon arrival, patients are asked to follow signage or the instructions of the staff on site.

Depending on the location, patients may be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to either the pharmacy drive-thru window or a parking space or tent located in the parking lot, or enter a CVS store.

Patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.

Currently, CVS says most test results will be available within two to three days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus texascvscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Houston Texans could host fans as early as this home game
Abbott increases capacity for most Texas businesses
Popular burger joint in the East End fuels the community
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo busy planning for 2021
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Far too many people died since last reopenings, mayor says
Tropical Depression 22 forms in the Gulf, likely to become Wilfred
This is the price Blue Bell will pay for deadly listeria outbreak
Carnival Cruise cancels trips into Spring 2021
Abbott increases capacity for most Texas businesses
New mural in East End reminds residents to fill out census
Reopen Texas: What's open and what's closed right now
Show More
Humidity drops ahead of tropical system in Gulf
Claim your money being held by the state of Texas
Under 1% of on-campus Texas students tested positive
Walmart raising hourly wages for employees in October
Fan at Texans-Chiefs game tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News