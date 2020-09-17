CVS opening 6 more free self-swab COVID-19 testing sites in Houston area

With the addition of the new locations, CVS expects to have more than 4,000 operating by mid-October.
The new testing sites will open in waves over the next several weeks, beginning with the opening of more than 400 sites this Friday. When they open, CVS will have testing locations in 33 states and Washington, D.C.
The following CVS locations in the Houston area will soon offer coronavirus testing:
- CVS Pharmacy, 16155 Spring Cypress Road, Cypress, TX 77429
- CVS Pharmacy, 8789 W FM 1960 BYP, Humble, TX 77338
- CVS Pharmacy, 5757 New Territory Boulevard, New Territory, TX 77479
- CVS Pharmacy, 5301 River Oaks Boulevard, River Oaks, TX 76114
- CVS Pharmacy, 2102 Eldridge Road, Sugarland, TX 77478
- CVS Pharmacy, 980 Clear Lake City Boulevard, Webster, TX 77598
CVS says it has administered three million COVID-19 tests since March.
Self-swab tests are no cost to patients and available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.
Those looking to get tested at CVS must register in advance at CVS.com and schedule an appointment.
Upon arrival, patients are asked to follow signage or the instructions of the staff on site.
Depending on the location, patients may be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to either the pharmacy drive-thru window or a parking space or tent located in the parking lot, or enter a CVS store.
Patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.
Currently, CVS says most test results will be available within two to three days.