CVS opening 6 more free self-swab COVID-19 testing sites in Houston area

CVS Pharmacy, 16155 Spring Cypress Road, Cypress, TX 77429

CVS Pharmacy, 8789 W FM 1960 BYP, Humble, TX 77338

CVS Pharmacy, 5757 New Territory Boulevard, New Territory, TX 77479

CVS Pharmacy, 5301 River Oaks Boulevard, River Oaks, TX 76114

CVS Pharmacy, 2102 Eldridge Road, Sugarland, TX 77478

CVS Pharmacy, 980 Clear Lake City Boulevard, Webster, TX 77598

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CVS is adding more than 2,000 new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at pharmacies across the U.S., including six new locations in the Houston area and 50 total in Texas.With the addition of the new locations, CVS expects to have more than 4,000 operating by mid-October.The new testing sites will open in waves over the next several weeks, beginning with the opening of more than 400 sites this Friday. When they open, CVS will have testing locations in 33 states and Washington, D.C.The following CVS locations in the Houston area will soon offer coronavirus testing:CVS says it has administered three million COVID-19 tests since March.Self-swab tests are no cost to patients and available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.Those looking to get tested at CVS must register in advance at CVS.com and schedule an appointment.Upon arrival, patients are asked to follow signage or the instructions of the staff on site.Depending on the location, patients may be directed to stay in their cars and proceed to either the pharmacy drive-thru window or a parking space or tent located in the parking lot, or enter a CVS store.Patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.Currently, CVS says most test results will be available within two to three days.