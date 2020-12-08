Coronavirus

CVS Pharmacy hiring thousands to help with COVID-19 vaccinations

There's some relief on the way for some of those who are looking for work.

CVS Pharmacy is hiring - as it prepares to give you and your family COVID-19 vaccinations.

The pharmacy chain is bringing on thousands of extra nurses, pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians in an effort to vaccinate millions of people next year - when vaccines are widely available. For more information, click here.

CVS has already began a major hiring campaign in response to flu season arriving in addition to worsening COVID-19 cases.

ALSO SEE | These are the 11 North Carolina hospitals NCDHHS says will receive the first COVID-19 vaccine shipments

CVS and Walgreens have stood up a "mobile vaccination service" ready to vaccinate people in every nursing home and long-term care facility in the country. The roughly 3 million residents of those facilities are among the most vulnerable for COVID-19 and have been placed at the front of the line to access the vaccine, along with more than 20 million healthcare workers. So far 80-85% of the facilities have signed on to the service, the officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Biden's health team offers glimpse of his COVID-19 strategy
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine around 70% effective
West Texas tourism sparks increase in COVID-19 cases
Woman, 90, receives 1st COVID vaccine in UK rollout
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ken Paxton contests election results in 4 states in new lawsuit
Woman, 90, receives 1st COVID vaccine in UK rollout
3 press conferences expected today as Fort Hood findings released
Biden's health team offers glimpse of his COVID-19 strategy
Accused killer out on bond charged with another murder
Cold start to Tuesday before storms return Friday
HPD chief to discuss rise in road rage incidents in area
Show More
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine around 70% effective
Changing White House might not immediately stop border wall
Experts baffled by mystery illness in India that sickened hundreds
Can employers force employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine?
Report: 10K restaurants expected to close in next 3 weeks
More TOP STORIES News