Digital bank Chime goes off-line leaving millions of customers without cash

HOUSTON, Texas -- Millions of people have been stranded in restaurants, gas stations, airports and grocery stores with no way to pay after their mobile bank suffered an outage.

The app-based Chime bank's website and app have been down since Wednesday.

Customers' cards are being declined at retailers, and ATM's are not working either.

Chime bank posted this update on their website:

We've received questions regarding account balances. We take these matters very seriously and are investigating with our processor. Balance information has been temporarily removed from the app until we can provide the most up to date balance. Thanks for your patience, your money is safe.
