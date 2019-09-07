Customers flee New Caney Walmart after man enters carrying airsoft rifle and BB pistol

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager is facing charges after bringing an airsoft rifle and BB pistol to a Walmart in New Caney.

Montgomery County deputies say 18-year-old Matthew Woodrow told them he wanted to get people's reaction to him walking into the store with the weapon.

Officials say in the wake of recent mass shootings, his actions resulted in several people fleeing the store.

They also say the airsoft rifle did not have orange tip markings showing that it was not a real gun.

Woodrow was arrested for disorderly conduct.
