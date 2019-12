FRIENDSWOOD, Walgreens (KTRK) -- A customer shot at an armed robber at a Walgreens store in Friendswood.Police say the suspect held up the store on East Parkwood Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday.A customer inside saw what happened and shot at the man as he left, causing him to drop some of the stolen money. Police don't know if he was hit.Authorities say he got away in Kia, possibly driven by a woman.