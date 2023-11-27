WATCH LIVE

Worthy Texas city lands in top 50 of list for best places to travel in 2024

ByAmber Heckler CultureMap logo
Monday, November 27, 2023 2:12AM
FORT WORTH, Texas -- Houstonians may want to forgo their out-of-state travel plans next year and take a little weekend vacation to Fort Worth. A new Travel + Leisure report has named Fort Worth one of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2024, specifically highlighting the region for its "big-city thrills."

Fort Worth was the only Texas city to make Travel + Leisure's prestigious list and one of just a handful of U.S. cities (including Cleveland, Ohio and Kansas City, Missouri). It's keeping good company with the likes of international destinations such as Paris, Istanbul, and Bangkok.

The annual report was compiled by more than 20 Travel + Leisure staffers who picked the cities based on their own travel experiences. The chosen places were divided into seven categories, for: cultural immersion, food and drinks, big-city thrills, moments on the water, nature lovers, beach vibes, and adventurous travelers.

