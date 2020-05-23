HOUSTON, Texas -- If you don't want to get cooped up in the house on Memorial Day, social-media marketing company, Social Behavior is ready to send you on a wild goose chase.
The company has got a city-wide Memorial Day Scavenger Hunt planned for Monday, May 25. It will technically begin on its Facebook page, where people who RSVP'd - some 300 so far - can look for five clues that will be posted on Monday morning.
"We've been very fortunate this, you know, COVID to work with a lot of local businesses and clients that need to get the word out about their business via social media," says Social Behavior owner Karen De Amat (and, yes, she knows that her name is now a slur for privileged white women who complain: "I made a whole meme about it yesterday. I asked to call the manager of 20/20.") "And we've put together this event as a way to give back to the community and get people excited about getting out of the house this Memorial Day and going on a special hunt for prizes."
For more on this story, please visit our partners CultureMap.com
New Memorial Day scavenger hunt sends you on a wild Houston chase
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News