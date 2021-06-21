spotify

Houston's DJ Screw gets national spotlight in new Spotify podcast

EMBED <>More Videos

'All Screwed Up' creators shine light on DJ Screw's legacy

HOUSTON, Texas -- With June 27th - aka DJ Screw Day - just around the corner, Spotify/Gimlet Media's hip-hop podcast Mogul will be celebrating the life and legacy of the late, Houston-rap pioneer in its latest season, premiering Wednesday, June 23.

The third season of this podcast, where host Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins delves into hip-hop's most iconic moments, will chronicle the story of Robert Earl Davis, Jr.

The reclusive DJ created his own genre - Chopped and Screwed - by slowing music down until it sounded like syrup coming out of your speakers.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonrap musicmusic newsspotifypodcast
RELATED
Why June 27 is DJ Screw Day in Houston
SPOTIFY
The Ikea catalog is now a podcast
Why this 19th Century whaling song is topping charts
Prince Harry and Meghan launch their own podcast
Spotify offering perk for college students
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News