Houston's DJ Screw gets national spotlight in new Spotify podcast

HOUSTON, Texas -- With June 27th - aka DJ Screw Day - just around the corner, Spotify/Gimlet Media's hip-hop podcast Mogul will be celebrating the life and legacy of the late, Houston-rap pioneer in its latest season, premiering Wednesday, June 23.
The third season of this podcast, where host Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins delves into hip-hop's most iconic moments, will chronicle the story of Robert Earl Davis, Jr.
The reclusive DJ created his own genre - Chopped and Screwed - by slowing music down until it sounded like syrup coming out of your speakers.
