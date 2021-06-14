employment

Nearly half of Houston workers complain of serious burnout, new report says

HOUSTON, Texas -- Local workers who're especially dreading that commute or cracking open the laptop in the morning aren't alone. A new study reveals that nearly half of Houston laborers are more burned out on the job.

According to the employment industry website Robert Half, some 49 percent of Bayou City residents report being burned out at work. That's significantly higher than last year when only 37 percent reported burnout in a similar poll.

Meanwhile, more than one in four Houston workers (28 percent) say they will not unplug from work when taking time off this summer.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
