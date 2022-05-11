texas politics

Texas court orders new look at woman's voter fraud case after she filled out ballot while on parole

EMBED <>More Videos

Texas GOP voting bill is headed to Gov. Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas -- A Texas woman sentenced to five years in prison for illegal voting after filling out a provisional ballot while on parole in 2016 won a key ruling Wednesday in her effort to have the conviction overturned.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ordered a lower court to review whether there was sufficient evidence to convict Crystal Mason. The court's majority determined that Texas election law requires that individuals know they are ineligible to vote to be convicted of illegal voting.

The video above is from a previous report.

The new ruling did not overturn Mason's 2018 conviction, but keeps alive her contention that she didn't know she was committing a crime when she filled out the ballot in Tarrant County for the presidential election. She was on supervised released from a federal tax fraud conviction and was barred from voting under Texas law. Her ballot wasn't counted and she was arrested several months later.

Mason's long sentence made state Republican and Democratic lawmakers uneasy. In 2021, after passing a new voting law measure, the GOP-controlled state House approved a resolution stating that "a person should not be criminally incarcerated for making an innocent mistake."

READ MORE: Republican bill tightening Texas election laws is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasrepublicansparoletexas politicstexas newsvotingtexasdemocratselectionfraud
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS POLITICS
Texas isn't ready to support more parents and kids, advocates warn
Beto O'Rourke holds rally in Houston for women's abortion rights
GOP operative told U.S. Attorney of plan to 'arrest' AC repairman
TX man wanted for the murder of Dallas lawyer captured in Florida
TOP STORIES
1 person dead in East Freeway crash at Mercury, HPD says
49-year-old with walking cane identified in fatal encounter with teens
Who could benefit if $10K in student loan debt/borrower is canceled
1 dead in Brookshire shooting, family says; Gunman remains at large
Mega Millions pauses payouts after wrong number announced
Deputies looking for man accused of stabbing wife to death
Ozone Pollution Watch for Wednesday
Show More
Houston man seen in viral tiger video sentenced to 18 years for murder
Tim Hortons breaks ground on first Texas store in this Houston suburb
HPD seeks person of interest after man fatally shot in Westchase area
Judge sets $750,000 bond for teen accused in deputy's murder
Man charged with killing mother at sea to seize family fortune
More TOP STORIES News