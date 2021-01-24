Man shot to death after confronting disturbance outside his NW Houston apartment

HOUSTON, Texas -- A northwest Houston man was shot to death Saturday as he confronted someone outside of his apartment, police said.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 12600 block of Crossroads Park Drive near Wortham Boulevard and US-290.

The victim was inside with family members when he heard some sort of commotion outside and went to investigate, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Family members told deputies they heard several gunshots and found the man dead. The man may have known the people he had confronted, deputies said.

Deputies were looking for multiple people who may have been involved, including a Black man wearing a muscle shirt and a red hat.

The victim, a man in his late 20s or early 30s, lived at the apartment with his wife and two children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhomicide investigationhomicideshootingman shotman killedharris county sheriffs officedeath investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old woman
1 dead after falling out of pickup on Gulf Freeway
Suspected drunk driver crashes into firetruck before chase
Supporters' words may haunt Trump at impeachment trial
Truck crash blocks part of Southwest Frwy near West Loop
2 deputies, firefighter injured in N. Harris Co. apartment fire
Show More
Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church
Looking back on deadly blast that rocked Houston 1 year ago
Thick fog blankets SE Texas this morning
Inauguration sows doubt among QAnon conspiracy theorists
US reaffirms Taiwan support after China sends warplanes
More TOP STORIES News