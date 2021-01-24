Man shot to death after confronting disturbance outside his NW Houston apartment

HOUSTON, Texas -- A northwest Houston man was shot to death Saturday as he confronted someone outside of his apartment, police said.It happened around 9 p.m. in the 12600 block of Crossroads Park Drive near Wortham Boulevard and US-290.The victim was inside with family members when he heard some sort of commotion outside and went to investigate, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Family members told deputies they heard several gunshots and found the man dead. The man may have known the people he had confronted, deputies said.Deputies were looking for multiple people who may have been involved, including a Black man wearing a muscle shirt and a red hat.The victim, a man in his late 20s or early 30s, lived at the apartment with his wife and two children.