Crossing guard killed while shoving children out of vehicle's path, witnesses say

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A Kansas crossing guard was reportedly struck and killed while shoving children out of the way of an oncoming vehicle.

KMBC identified the crossing guard as Bob Nill, 88. Police said he was struck by a black sedan near an elementary school in Kansas City and died a short time later at a hospital.

According to a release from the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, witnesses reported the crossing guard was struck and killed while pushing children out of the way of an approaching vehicle.

Authorities said Nill is a public servant employed by the city.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
