Only on 13: Crosby neighbors admit shooting family's dog but claims animal was aggressive

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in the Indian Shores neighborhood of Crosby, where a man is accused of shooting and killing a dog.

The animal's family told only ABC13 that their neighbor shot their dog several times, and the audio of the shooting was captured on a neighbor's surveillance camera on Nov. 18.

Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office representatives confirm they're in talks with the Animal Cruelty Division at Harris County District Attorney's Office and are working to submit the case to see if charges will come from this.

"My heart is hurt... you know... it's sad," dog owner George Hyman said.

In tears, Hyman told Eyewitness News that his 5-year-old dog and best friend, Mya, was killed by his neighbor after she got out of his yard and went across the street to their home.

"The constable was talking to him and he admitted to shooting her," Hyman said.

When ask about his neighbor's reasoning, Hyman recalled, "He said she was being aggressive... and she has never ever been an aggressive dog."

ABC13 went to the home of the accused, who we're not naming because he hasn't been charged, and asked household members about the allegations. The accused shooter wasn't home, but his wife told us the comments being made are slanderous.

She admitted off camera that her husband indeed killed Mya after she says the dog charged at her.

It's a claim that Hyman says is unlikely, believing the neighbor baited his dog. Hyman added that he knows there's a leash law but says that doesn't give his neighbor the right to shoot a dog six times or to shoot his gun in a neighborhood at all.

"I hope he sees jail time. I hope he gets his gun rights taken away from him," Hyman said. "I hope it's a big enough charge that he's not able to ever own a gun again."

Hyman is also going through the pain of locating Mya's remains 11 days later.

The wife of the accused said she didn't know where the dog's body was because the canine scurried away.

The Hymans also mentioned a sign that is being distributed across the neighborhood by one of his neighbors, warning others to not allow their dogs to run loose because a neighbor is shooting and killing family dogs.

