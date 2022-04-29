Crosby High students publish novel on Amazon

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- What does it take to become a published author? Just ask this group of high schoolers from Crosby ISD!
Eight of Crosby High School teacher Jan Harris's eleventh and twelfth grade English students collaborated on a suspense novel that's now available to buy on Amazon. The plot of the book, titled Operation Gemini, centers around a mystery on board the International Space Station.
Each student wrote a portion of Operation Gemini. Harris served as editor and wrote the ending. The author is listed as Nove Vrien, which is Dutch for 'nine friends.'
ABC13 caught up with this talented group of young authors to hear how this project unfolded, from concept to completion!
