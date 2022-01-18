death investigation

Bodies of 3 teens found inside home in Crosby, Harris County sheriff says

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after the bodies of three teens were found inside a residence in Crosby, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The gruesome discovery was made on Tuesday afternoon in a home in the 4500 block of Wolcek Road. Gonzalez said the bodies were found to have signs of trauma.

It's not immediately known what caused the teens' deaths. An investigation is underway at the scene.



We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
