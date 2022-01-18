Bodies of 3 teens found inside home in Crosby, Harris County sheriff says

The gruesome discovery was made on Tuesday afternoon in a home in the 4500 block of Wolcek Road. Gonzalez said the bodies were found to have signs of trauma.
It's not immediately known what caused the teens' deaths. An investigation is underway at the scene.
Pct 3 & HCSO units are at a scene at the 4500 blk of Wolcik (Crosby area). Preliminary: the deceased bodies of three teens have been discovered inside the residence. There are signs of trauma. Homicide & CSU enroute. I’m headed to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/gOcHy5x3bd— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 18, 2022
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.