Bodies of 3 teens found inside home in Crosby, Harris County sheriff says

Pct 3 & HCSO units are at a scene at the 4500 blk of Wolcik (Crosby area). Preliminary: the deceased bodies of three teens have been discovered inside the residence. There are signs of trauma. Homicide & CSU enroute. I’m headed to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/gOcHy5x3bd — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 18, 2022

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after the bodies of three teens were found inside a residence in Crosby, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.The gruesome discovery was made on Tuesday afternoon in a home in the 4500 block of Wolcek Road. Gonzalez said the bodies were found to have signs of trauma.It's not immediately known what caused the teens' deaths. An investigation is underway at the scene.