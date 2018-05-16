Crews search Lake Houston after report of small plane down

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police and the fire department were investigating reports of a small plane or glider down on Lake Houston.
Our Marine and Northeast Patrol units are on scene of a report of a small blue & white glider plane going down in Lake Houston, near the McKay bridge. Nothing found at this time. We'll provide updates as search continues. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 16, 2018
Rescue boats were called to the area of W. Lake Houston at Fairlake Lane, near the McKay Bridge shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
SkyEye was over the scene during the search as crews checked the water.
At last check, no plane has been found and the search appears to have been suspended.
Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.