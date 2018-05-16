Crews search Lake Houston after report of small plane down

Our Marine and Northeast Patrol units are on scene of a report of a small blue & white glider plane going down in Lake Houston, near the McKay bridge. Nothing found at this time. We'll provide updates as search continues. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 16, 2018

Houston police and the fire department were investigating reports of a small plane or glider down on Lake Houston.Rescue boats were called to the area of W. Lake Houston at Fairlake Lane, near the McKay Bridge shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.SkyEye was over the scene during the search as crews checked the water.At last check, no plane has been found and the search appears to have been suspended.