Crews search Lake Houston after report of small plane down

Search crews were on Lake Houston Wednesday looking for a small plane or glider that reportedly went down. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police and the fire department were investigating reports of a small plane or glider down on Lake Houston.


Rescue boats were called to the area of W. Lake Houston at Fairlake Lane, near the McKay Bridge shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

SkyEye was over the scene during the search as crews checked the water.

At last check, no plane has been found and the search appears to have been suspended.

