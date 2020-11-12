How you can protect your credit score

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Unpaid credit card debt and missed mortgage payments are two of the biggest things that leave negative marks on your credit.
Credit Repair experts say the economic shutdowns are causing credit scores to fall for a lot of people.
One way to possibly stave off a hit to your credit is a through a forbearance.
A forbearance is where the lending agency agrees to let you pause your payments for a period of time, and it will not count against your credit.
This works for both credit cards and home mortgages.
But keep in mind, you have to be caught up on your debts to get a deferment. So, if you are going to miss a payment, reach out to your bank or lender sooner rather than later.
"Reach out to your bank. Work with your bank," said Robert Pfister with 755 Credit Score. "Work it out. Banks usually help you when you reach out."
You can get a free copy of your credit report every year from the three credit reporting agencies Experian, Equifax and Transunion.
