Credit card skimmer found at Walmart ATM in west Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here's a warning and good advice for anyone who uses an ATM.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a skimming device was found outside a Walmart Supercenter.

The device was on a Woodforest bank ATM outside the store on Highway 6 and Westpark Dr. It's not known how many customers may have been potentially impacted.

RELATED: Here's how you can detect a card skimmer on a gas pump
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonskimmingmoneywalmartatm
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston Astros admit 'We were wrong' and fire assistant GM
Armored truck guard shot in face dies after ambush
Shooting victim snaps photo of suspects before dying
Break-in reported at Tony Buzbee's campaign HQ
Cafeteria worker charged in crash that critically injured student
Woman dies as she tries to rescue Astros fan in crash
Have faith, Astros fans: Church sign hits home run everywhere
Show More
Cold front coming brings potential street flooding threat
Big name hire: Tab Ramos to become Dynamo head coach, sources say
Down about the Astros? Don't worry, we're still Clutch City
Congress grills Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over digital currency, political ads
What you need to know about wildfires, Santa Ana winds
More TOP STORIES News