Credit card skimmer found at Walmart ATM in west Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here's a warning and good advice for anyone who uses an ATM.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a skimming device was found outside a Walmart Supercenter.
The device was on a Woodforest bank ATM outside the store on Highway 6 and Westpark Dr. It's not known how many customers may have been potentially impacted.
