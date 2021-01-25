This is how much credit card debt the average Houstonian carries, says report

HOUSTON, Texas -- Residents of Houston are nursing New Year's hangovers of another kind - credit card debt.According to a LendingTree study of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, Houston consumers rank fourth for the highest median amount of credit card debt to ring in the new year: $3,720. In second place is Austin ($3,911), with Dallas at No. 7 ($3,560). San Antonio holds down the No. 14 spot ($3,414).Hartford, Connecticut, claims the dubious distinction of ranking first in this category, with median credit card debt of $3,994.