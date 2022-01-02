Wood and grass fire causes smoke to billow in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston fire officials worked for hours to put out a fire in northwest Houston Sunday.A trash fire was first reported on Crawford Road near Tanner just before 5 a.m.However, Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña later said it was a wood and grass fire. He said there is no elevated hazard to the community.ABC13 crews captured video of large amounts smoke billowing from the location. As of 1 p.m. Sunday, smoke could still be seen rising in the area.Strong winds Sunday morning fueled the fire even more, officials said.