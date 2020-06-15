Search for Crosby firefighter who went missing after Galveston crash suspended

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for the man who was thrown into the water during a crash on the Galveston Causeway Bridge on Sunday night has been suspended, according to the Coast Guard.Kent Zavala, a 20-year-old Crosby firefighter, went missing after he was ejected out of his vehicle during a major three-vehicle crash.Texas EquuSearch joined the search efforts, but the Coast Guard told ABC13 on Monday that the search has been suspended, pending more information.Zavala has not been found, officials said.The Coast Guard said a Jeep with three men and a dog inside crashed into a guardrail on the outbound lane of the causeway near the Tiki Island exit.Two of the men were taken to UTMB with critical injuries. The Coast Guard said a dog and Zavala were ejected through the soft top of the Jeep and into the water.Boaters were able to rescue the dog, but Zavala has not been found. Only his shoes and cap have been recovered.Investigators said Zavala was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and white cut-off shorts.Anyone with information is asked to call the Galveston Police Department at (409) 765-3702 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.