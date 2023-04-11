Crane flies have landed ever so lightly in Houston, which means one thing

HOUSTON, Texas -- The crane flies have arrived in Houston, and this year, they're here in droves.

Fragile, leggy, and whisper-light, crane flies are most often found around streams and lakes. But at certain times of year, they show up in urban areas, hovering and bobbing around houses and doorways.

If you live in certain areas -- green, suburban areas -- you've surely encountered them or seen complaints on your cranky Facebook neighborhood page. This, even though they don't bite or want to bother you in any way.

To bug experts like Janet Hurley, an Extension Program Specialist with Texas A &M AgriLife Extension, their arrival means one thing: Spring is officially here.

