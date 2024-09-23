What are oak galls, and why could there be more in Houston this fall?

Oak galls, those tiny, fuzzy yellow or brown balls found on the back of oak leaves and branches, could be surging across Houston this fall.

Oak galls, those tiny, fuzzy yellow or brown balls found on the back of oak leaves and branches, could be surging across Houston this fall.

Oak galls, those tiny, fuzzy yellow or brown balls found on the back of oak leaves and branches, could be surging across Houston this fall.

Oak galls, those tiny, fuzzy yellow or brown balls found on the back of oak leaves and branches, could be surging across Houston this fall.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Oak galls are popping up everywhere this fall! They're the tiny, fuzzy yellow or brown balls on oak leaves and branches. You could spot one or two, then dozens around the same tree.

Oak galls are the result of gall wasps. Inside the galls are the insect's eggs and larvae. When the eggs are first laid, the galls will start as a lighter color, either green or yellow. The gall will eventually turn brown once the insect is ready to hatch. Thankfully, once it hatches, the galls and the wasp are not dangerous or of the stinging variety, so they're not harmful to us or our furry friends.

This is a regular occurrence each fall, but the weather may have contributed to the abundance of galls around oak trees across Houston. That's not necessarily a good thing.

Karrie Calloway with Texas A &M AgriLife in Harris County told ABC13 Meteorologist Elyse Smith that oak galls are a warning sign that the oak tree could have suffered damage over the last year.

"These wasps are attracted to trees that might not be as healthy. So that's actually giving you the telltale sign that your tree might need some nurturing and love," Calloway said.

From Beryl to the tornado, flooding, and a small freeze, our trees have had a rough go, and it's one reason why there might be more oak galls this fall in particular.

Calloway said you should leave the galls alone instead of trying to remove them. But if you'd like to clean up any leaves or branches, the gall will turn brown and have a small hole, so you know the wasp has left. That's when you know it's safe to touch them; don't do it with your bare hands, though.

Calloway mentioned that keeping your tree healthy is the best way to prevent these galls. Some best practices she mentioned are regularly watering, pruning, and mulching your tree.

For more on this story, follow Elyse Smith on Facebook, X and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: What are those fuzzy caterpillars crawling across southeast Texas right now?