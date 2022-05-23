Texas EquuSearch looking for missing Alvin ISD employee

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch and law enforcement in Brazoria County are looking for a man they said has not been seen since May 19.Craig Kettler, 49, was last seen near the 600 block of County Road 351 driving a white 2000 Ford F-250 with a camper shell and the business name LD Systems on the driver side door, according to officials.Kettler was wearing the same shirt seen in the photo below.Authorities described him as having mostly gray hair, a full beard and mustache, with a small scar on his forehead.Kettler is also an employee with Alvin ISD.The district released the following statement Sunday:If you have seen Kettler, or know where he might be, you are asked to call the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office at 979-849-2441 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.