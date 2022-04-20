dui crash

More than a dozen cows get loose on Illinois highway, driver charged in DUI crash: Police

According to Illinois State Police, a cattle hauler carrying 33 cows went off the road and struck a disabled semi-trailer.
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Cattle hauler charged with DUI after cows spill onto I-80 in Joliet

JOLIET, Illinois -- More than a dozen cows were seen running loose on an Illinois highway after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3:40 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 in Joliet, approximately 40 miles from Chicago.

According to Illinois State Police, a cattle hauler carrying 33 cows went off the road and struck a disabled semi-trailer.

After the cattle hauler hit the semi, it continued on to strike a white Honda coupe, with an 82-year-old man inside, before splitting open and throwing about 16 cattle onto the interstate, according to ISP.

The driver of the cattle hauler was identified as 51-year-old Bradley E. Pate of Waynesboro, Virginia.

State police have charged Pate with driving under the influence of drugs. He was also issued a citation for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper lane usage.

Police say Pate was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 82-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

State police said four cows died in the crash. Two had to be put down due to injuries, one died in the road and one died in the hauler.

With the help of local farmers on horseback, the remaining cattle were gathered up and hauled away to a local storage location, police said.

The eastbound lanes of the roadway were shut down for close to six hours.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficillinoiscow on the looseduicowsemi crashhighwaystrafficdui crashcrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUI CRASH
Judge sets bond at $100K for truck driver charged in deadly crash
Trucker charged with intoxication manslaughter in fatal East Fwy crash
AAA Texas issues drunk driving warning ahead of Super Bowl
Driver may have been drunk in crash that killed passenger, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Judge recuses herself from case involving Harris Co. senior staffers
At least 4 people injured in fire at Prairie View A&M dorm building
Suspects 'hunted' for man shot and killed outside motel, HPD says
Jeep driver found shot in the head after Washington Corridor crash
Driver injured after 18-wheeler struck by train near Hockley
A$AP Rocky arrested at airport in connection with Hollywood shooting
Humidity is back following a short break
Show More
U.S. Secret Service officers fatally shoot 'intruder' in DC: Feds
WNBA pioneer says Houston Sports Hall of Fame induction is meaningful
21-year-old shot to death in Cypress neighborhood
Police working to ID child found in suitcase in Indiana
61-year-old granted $500K bond in case of woman's body found in box
More TOP STORIES News