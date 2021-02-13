COVID-19 vaccine

Mayor Turner tours new vaccination site in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner is touring a new COVID-19 vaccination site in southeast Houston Saturday afternoon after there's been discussions about an unequal distribution of shots across the city.

Turner will be touring the Harris Health System's Gulfgate Health Center, where he will address the disparities in high-risk, vulnerable, disadvantaged and underserved communities due to the lack of resources.

He will be joined by other community leaders to discuss the state's distribution of COVID-19 vaccination supplies.

Adding a new vaccination site in southeast Houston is part of Turner's plan to be more "intentional and directional" with where they distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

In Houston, 43% of the population that have already received a vaccine are white, compared to 21% that are Hispanic, 15% that are Asian and 18% that are Black, according to Turner.

The city of Houston's Health Department says Hispanics have accounted for 55% of COVID-19 deaths, compared to 21% of Blacks and 18% of whites, and 5.5% of Asians.

Across the country, the CDC data shows that, compared to whites, Hispanics are 1.7 times more likely to get COVID-19, four times more likely to end up in the hospital, and almost three times as likely to die.

