Mayor Turner to address vaccine inequities in minority groups

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- About one-third of Texans are likely to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, and that reluctance is found to be especially true among communities of color, revealed a recent study by the University of Houston.The study comes as CDC data recently revealed that of those vaccinated in the U.S. in January, only 11% were Hispanic, 5% were Black and 6% were Asian.How those numbers translate in Texas is unknown, since data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows (as of Feb. 1) race and ethnicity information is not available for 46% of the 1.8 million Texans who received at least one dose of the vaccine.The data is slightly better specifically in Harris County, but demographics are still not available for 36% of county residents who received a vaccine.The data that is available shows 48.3% of vaccinated residents in Houston and Harris County are white, 13.4% are Asian, 12.4% are Black, 11.3% are Hispanic or Latino and 14% is listed as "other," according to city data. When comparing those percentages with the population of each race countywide, more white and Asian residents are being vaccinated compared to Hispanic and Black residents.The head of Houston's health department and members of Texas' Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel say that in addition to the state's mass vaccination sites, cities also need a plan in place to vaccinate more people in communities of color.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will join other elected leaders on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. to discuss how the city is planning to fight these inequities and reduce the disparity seen in high-risk, vulnerable and underserved communities.