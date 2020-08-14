Coronavirus

USC scientists uncover likely order of COVID-19 symptoms

Knowing the order of COVID-19's symptoms may help patients seek care promptly or decide sooner than later to self isolate, according to scientists at the USC Michelson Center for Convergent Bioscience.
LOS ANGELES -- We now know, in what likely order, symptoms of COVID-19 will appear.

USC conducted a study that found infected people will likely first experience fever. That will be followed by cough and muscle pain, and then nausea, and/or vomiting, and diarrhea.

RELATED: First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience

The information may also help doctors rule out other illnesses, or help doctors plan how to treat patients, and perhaps intervene earlier in the disease.

The study, which was published Thursday in the journal Frontiers in Public Health, was led by doctoral candidate Joseph Larsen and scientists Peter Kuhn and James Hicks at the USC Michelson Center's Convergent Science Institute in Cancer.

Read the study here.

VIDEO: Which countries will get COVID-19 vaccine first? It could come down to money
Money could play a role in which countries receive COVID-19 vaccines first, according to a UCSF doctor.

