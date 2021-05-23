coronavirus deaths

Over 4,500 COVID deaths reported in Harris Co.

EMBED <>More Videos

Harris Co. Judge lowers COVID threat level from 'red' to 'orange'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston and Harris County reached 4,502 deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, the Harris County Public Health Department announced on Twitter.

The department also reported there are currently 398,573 confirmed cases of the virus in the county and the city combined.



Of the newly added cases since Saturday, 152 of those are marked as recent in Harris County.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo updated the threat level to ORANGE after the county reached a 6.8% positivity rate.

While COVID-19 continues to be a public health emergency, Hidalgo acknowledged key metrics have trended favorably enough to lower Harris County's coronavirus threat level from "severe" to "significant."

According to a slightly reworked definition of the second highest threat level, the orange level signifies a "significant and uncontrolled level" of COVID in the county, meaning that there is ongoing transmission of the virus.

"At this level, unvaccinated residents should minimize contact with others, avoiding any medium or large gatherings, and only visiting permissible businesses that follow public health guidance. Unvaccinated individuals should continue to mask, physical distance, and avoid all medium and large gatherings," the county states.

For information on where to get vaccinated, visit the public health department's website.

The video above is from a previous story.

SEE RELATED STORY: Harris Co. Judge lowers COVID threat level from 'red' to 'orange'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countyhealthvaccinescoronavirus deathshoustoncoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Former Secretary Colin Powell 'gave us his decency,' colleagues say
27-year HPD officer dies from COVID-19, chief confirms
US hits 700,000 COVID deaths just as cases begin to fall
Woman still seeks DACA approval: 'This is the only country I know of'
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News