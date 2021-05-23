Over 4,500 COVID deaths reported in Harris Co.

The department also reported there are currently 398,573 confirmed cases of the virus in the county and the city combined.
As of today May 23 (4:30pm), there are 398,573 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Houston/Harris County and 4,502 deaths. 314,355 individuals have been fully vaccinated at our HCPH vaccine sites. Get #vaccinated. https://t.co/ufz6SkUFeR pic.twitter.com/xGElTSGCTj— Harris County Public Health #SocialDistance (@hcphtx) May 23, 2021
Of the newly added cases since Saturday, 152 of those are marked as recent in Harris County.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo updated the threat level to ORANGE after the county reached a 6.8% positivity rate.
While COVID-19 continues to be a public health emergency, Hidalgo acknowledged key metrics have trended favorably enough to lower Harris County's coronavirus threat level from "severe" to "significant."
According to a slightly reworked definition of the second highest threat level, the orange level signifies a "significant and uncontrolled level" of COVID in the county, meaning that there is ongoing transmission of the virus.
"At this level, unvaccinated residents should minimize contact with others, avoiding any medium or large gatherings, and only visiting permissible businesses that follow public health guidance. Unvaccinated individuals should continue to mask, physical distance, and avoid all medium and large gatherings," the county states.
For information on where to get vaccinated, visit the public health department's website.
