coronavirus deaths

Texas has seen nearly 9,000 COVID-19 deaths since February, and all but 43 were unvaccinated

By COLLEEN DEGUZMAN, The Texas Tribune
EMBED <>More Videos

Masking again? Expert weighs in amid COVID surge

Of the 8,787 people who have died in Texas due to COVID-19 since early February, at least 43 were fully vaccinated, the Texas Department of State Health Services said.

The video above is from a previous story.

That means 99.5% of people who died due to COVID-19 in Texas from Feb. 8 to July 14 were unvaccinated, while 0.5% were the result of "breakthrough infections," which DSHS defines as people who contracted the virus two weeks after being fully vaccinated.

SEE RELATED STORY: Vaccinated people can still contract COVID, and here's how it can happen

The agency said nearly 75% of the 43 vaccinated people who died were fighting a serious underlying condition, such as diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, cancer or chronic lung disease.

Additionally, it said 95% of the 43 vaccinated people who died were 60 or older, and that a majority of them were white and a majority were men.

DSHS noted that these are preliminary numbers, which could change because each case must be confirmed through public health investigations. Statewide, more than 50,000 people have died of COVID-19 since March 2020, but the rate of deaths has slowed dramatically since vaccines became widely available in April.

Dr. David Lakey, the chief medical officer of the University of Texas System, said people succumbing to the coronavirus despite being vaccinated was "not unexpected."

"No vaccine is 100%," said Lakey, who is also a member of the Texas Medical Association's COVID-19 task force. "And we've known for a long while that the vaccines aren't 100%, but they're really, really good at preventing severe disease and hospitalizations. ... There will always be some individuals that will succumb to the illness in the absence of full herd immunity."

He added that 0.5% is "a very low number of individuals in a state of 30 million. ... In the grand perspective of everything, that's not a large number that would call into question at all the use of this vaccine."

COVID-19 cases have been surging in Texas and nationally - mostly among unvaccinated people - as the highly contagious delta variant has become dominant. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 88% effective against symptomatic cases of the delta variant and 96% effective against hospitalizations, according to Yale Medicine. Researchers are still studying the efficacy of the Moderna vaccine against the delta variant but believe it may work similarly to Pfizer.

As of Monday, 42.8% of Texans have been fully vaccinated; the state continues to lag behind the national vaccination rate of 48.8%, according to the Mayo Clinic.

DSHS doesn't track the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations among vaccinated people statewide because hospitals are not required to report that information to the state. Travis County's health authority, Dr. Desmar Walkes, told county commissioners and Austin City Council members in a Tuesday meeting that almost all new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area have been among unvaccinated people.

WATCH: Younger people now make up more hospitalizations, doctors say
EMBED More News Videos

The people ending up in the hospital haven't been vaccinated, they said. Plus, now it's people in their 20s, 30s and 40s.



"It's not surprising that we have [increasing COVID-19] cases," Lakey said. "This delta variant spreads very rapidly among individuals, and there's only some of these individuals who have been vaccinated, and a small number of those will have severe disease. But the vast majority of the people that have severe disease will be the unvaccinated individuals."

RELATED: Do vaccinated people need to mask up? Houston health experts weigh in amid COVID surge

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexasvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus outbreaktexas faces of covid 19texas tribunecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathstexas newstexashospital
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Former Secretary Colin Powell 'gave us his decency,' colleagues say
27-year HPD officer dies from COVID-19, chief confirms
US hits 700,000 COVID deaths just as cases begin to fall
Woman still seeks DACA approval: 'This is the only country I know of'
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News