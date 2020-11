Where to get tested for COVID-19 before Thanksgiving

Nov. 23, 25: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Thanksgiving just two days away, people are still making plans for the holiday. But there are several questions you may have, like which is the best testing option and how quickly will my test results come in?"We're having a small group my mother is 89 my father is 97," said Houston resident Sharon Abercia when sharing her Thanksgiving plans.Abercia and her family are being very cautious this year. Last week they sent out an email to a few relatives."Everybody that comes has to be tested before, and not a week before, the day before or two days before," she said.Just days ahead of Thanksgiving, city leaders are reminding everyone about all of the free COVID-19 testing sites in the city and in the county.For example:9009 W. Loop South Drive-thru6010 Little York Rd.Drive-thru | Por VentanillaNov. 23-25, 28: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.2208 Preston StDrive-thru/Walk-upFor the most part, testing sites will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. The Harris County Health made the announcement on Twitter to remind people.If you choose to go to a lab testing site or an urgent care facility, ABC13 found these two options:has testing for $229, according to its website also has testing options. The test is free if you have insurance or it will set you back $200.You need appointments for these options and results may take about two to three days."The thing about this disease, it's a crapshoot," said Abercia. "Some people get it, then some suffer, some die and that's the scary part."