Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo expected to move COVID-19 threat level to red

Hidalgo is expected to move the system to red, which means the threat is severe. The level as of June 11 is orange, which means the threat is significant, and you should minimize all contacts.
The announcement comes on the same day that Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new order that the state would be taking a step back.
Effective at 12 p.m. today, all bars and similar establishments that receive 51% or more of their gross receipts from alcohol revenue must close. While customers won't be allowed to visit, those businesses can provide delivery and take-out services, which include beverage sales.
Beginning Monday, June 29, restaurants must reduce their capacity from 75% to 50%, though they can remain open for dine-in service.
Abbott also shut down river-rafting trips and banned outdoor gatherings of over 100 people unless local officials approve.
"At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars," he said in a news release. "The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health."
In Houston alone, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city added nearly 1,000 new cases on Thursday, with four additional deaths.
These are the four levels of the COVID-19 threat system for Harris County:
Level 1 - Severe (red) Stay Home
Level 2 - Significant (orange) Minimize All Contacts
Level 3 - Moderate (yellow) Stay Vigilant
Level 4 - Minimal (green) Resume Normal Contacts
The county has a constant indicator dial at ReadyHarris.org.
"We all want to get back to work, see our friends, hug our family, go out to eat, and resume our livelihoods without limitations, but we still have a long road ahead of us to end this epidemic," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo at the time. "We owe it to our residents to make sure we're providing clear, consistent, and data-based information to keep them as healthy and safe as possible."
