coronavirus texas

Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo expected to move COVID-19 threat level to red

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is set to make an announcement about the COVID-19 threat in our area, two weeks after introducing the four-level, color-coded system designed to help provide the public with guidance on how to protect themselves.

Hidalgo is expected to move the system to red, which means the threat is severe. The level as of June 11 is orange, which means the threat is significant, and you should minimize all contacts.

ABC13 will stream the briefing live in the video player above.

The announcement comes on the same day that Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new order that the state would be taking a step back.

Effective at 12 p.m. today, all bars and similar establishments that receive 51% or more of their gross receipts from alcohol revenue must close. While customers won't be allowed to visit, those businesses can provide delivery and take-out services, which include beverage sales.

Beginning Monday, June 29, restaurants must reduce their capacity from 75% to 50%, though they can remain open for dine-in service.

Abbott also shut down river-rafting trips and banned outdoor gatherings of over 100 people unless local officials approve.

"At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars," he said in a news release. "The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health."

FULL STORY: Bars must shut down at noon today, according to new order from Gov. Greg Abbott

In Houston alone, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city added nearly 1,000 new cases on Thursday, with four additional deaths.

These are the four levels of the COVID-19 threat system for Harris County:

Level 1 - Severe (red) Stay Home
Level 2 - Significant (orange) Minimize All Contacts
Level 3 - Moderate (yellow) Stay Vigilant
Level 4 - Minimal (green) Resume Normal Contacts

RELATED: Where are we on COVID-19 fight? Here's what experts say
EMBED More News Videos

"Is it still safe? Should we even be out?" Hit play to hear the answers straight from a Houston doctor studying COVID-19.



The county has a constant indicator dial at ReadyHarris.org.

"We all want to get back to work, see our friends, hug our family, go out to eat, and resume our livelihoods without limitations, but we still have a long road ahead of us to end this epidemic," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo at the time. "We owe it to our residents to make sure we're providing clear, consistent, and data-based information to keep them as healthy and safe as possible."



MORE: Coronavirus cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county around Houston
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countycoronavirus texasreopen texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Bars to close again, according to new Gov. Abbott order
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
Up to 300 teens possibly exposed to COVID-19 at party
UMMC adds more beds for COVID-19 patients
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bars to close again, according to new Gov. Abbott order
'Godzilla Dust Cloud' blankets Houston, air quality impacted
Dust moves in, when will it leave?
Texas EquuSearch temporarily suspends search for Vanessa Guillen
Confirmed coronavirus cases hit a new high in US
Up to 300 teens possibly exposed to COVID-19 at party
Gunmen injure Mexico City police chief; 3 dead
Show More
Nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Texas
ABC13's Morning News for June 26, 2020
Two men killed in separate Midtown homicides overnight
Astronauts perform spacewalk aboard International Space Station
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
More TOP STORIES News