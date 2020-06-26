Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo expected to move COVID-19 threat level to red

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6239864" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Is it still safe? Should we even be out?" Hit play to hear the answers straight from a Houston doctor studying COVID-19.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is set to make an announcement about the COVID-19 threat in our area, two weeks after introducing the four-level, color-coded system designed to help provide the public with guidance on how to protect themselves.Hidalgo is expected to move the system to red, which means the threat is severe. The level as of June 11 is orange, which means the threat is significant, and you should minimize all contacts.ABC13 will stream the briefing live in the video player above.The announcement comes on the same day that Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new order that the state would be taking a step back.Effective at 12 p.m. today, all bars and similar establishments that receive 51% or more of their gross receipts from alcohol revenue must close. While customers won't be allowed to visit, those businesses can provide delivery and take-out services, which include beverage sales.Beginning Monday, June 29, restaurants must reduce their capacity from 75% to 50%, though they can remain open for dine-in service.Abbott also shut down river-rafting trips and banned outdoor gatherings of over 100 people unless local officials approve."At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars," he said in a news release. "The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health."In Houston alone, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city added nearly 1,000 new cases on Thursday, with four additional deaths.The county has a constant indicator dial at"We all want to get back to work, see our friends, hug our family, go out to eat, and resume our livelihoods without limitations, but we still have a long road ahead of us to end this epidemic," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo at the time. "We owe it to our residents to make sure we're providing clear, consistent, and data-based information to keep them as healthy and safe as possible."