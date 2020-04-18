COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Fort Bend County is 695, according to public health officials on Friday, April 17.
The number of confirmed deaths is 17, and the number of people who have recovered is 83.
Fort Bend County cases by zip code:
Information provided by Fort Bend County
