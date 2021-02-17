Some vaccine shipments delayed because of ongoing power issues

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Not only are millions of Texans spending another day without power, but thousands are finding out that their COVID-19 appointments have been canceled while others are delayed.At the onset of the severe weather, the City of Houston, Harris County Public Health, and other hub providers suspended vaccine distribution because of the icy and unsafe weather conditions.However, as the state's power instability has dragged on, vaccine shipments are being delayed.The Centers for Disease Control detailed the issue in a statement to ABC13 today:Meanwhile, The Texas Department of State Health Services confirms it is delaying some shipments to providers.In a statement, DSHS told ABC13: Federal partners shipped 35K Pfizer doses to eight North Texas providers. DSHS has informed these providers but shipment arrival depends on safety conditions. No Moderna doses have shipped due to the weather. Again, local providers have postponed vaccine clinics where it is too dangerous for people to drive. Postponed vaccinations will resume as soon as it is safe.The city and county public health departments both say they will resume vaccinations once it is safe to do so. They say everyone who was scheduled for a vaccine will get rescheduled. Nobody would lose a slot.Meanwhile, CVS tells ABC13: