Harris Co. COVID-19 vaccine waitlist opens this afternoon

County Judge Lina Hidalgo says the reason for the waitlist is so people who are high-priority don't get overlooked, and so the entire process can go smoother than the typical registration process.
She said getting the vaccine shouldn't be like the "Hunger Games." It shouldn't be who is quickest to sign up. Everyone should have a fair shot at getting the vaccine, Hidalgo said.
WATCH: Getting vaccine shouldn't be like 'The Hunger Games,' judge says
Even though anyone can register, there is priority as to who gets the shot first.
Right now, people in group 1A or 1B are eligible for the shot. Anyone can pre-register, but only people in those groups are going to get appointments for now.
RELATED: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo announces new COVID-19 vaccine waitlist
Group 1A includes healthcare workers and nursing home residents. 1B includes people 65 years old and older, and those 16 and older with a medical condition, including things like pregnancy, cancer or diabetes.
After you sign up, you'll be chosen at random to get vaccinated.
Today, Judge Hidalgo and Harris County Public Health announced a waitlist system for distributing limited vaccines in a way that is efficient, fair and equitable. Sign up begins tomorrow 1.26.21 on https://t.co/2ukVna5hrO pic.twitter.com/RnWWOUENKL— Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) January 25, 2021
"It shouldn't be about who can hit refresh on a browser the fastest. It shouldn't be about who has special knowledge about when exactly a registration link will open," Hidalgo said. "It shouldn't be about who has the time to sit there checking all day, while those who work long hours are put at a disadvantage. That's why, in everything we do to fight COVID-19, we are pushing for not only efficiency, but also fairness and equity."
If you're not in group 1A or 1B, you can still sign up today. You'll get an appointment when eligibility expands.
BREAKING: We’re rolling out a new, randomized waitlist system for #COVID19 vaccines in Harris County. Supplies are still very limited, but we’re ensuring each dose is delivered efficiently, equitably and fairly. Sign up starts 1.26.21 on https://t.co/qS98pi06fL— Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) January 25, 2021
The link to sign up will go live later today at ReadyHarris.com. If you don't have internet access, you can call 832-927-8787 to get on the list.
SEE ALSO: County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.