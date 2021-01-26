COVID-19 vaccine

Harris Co. COVID-19 vaccine waitlist opens this afternoon

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County is opening a waitlist for the coronavirus vaccine this afternoon, hoping to simplify a process that has proven to be difficult across the country.

County Judge Lina Hidalgo says the reason for the waitlist is so people who are high-priority don't get overlooked, and so the entire process can go smoother than the typical registration process.

She said getting the vaccine shouldn't be like the "Hunger Games." It shouldn't be who is quickest to sign up. Everyone should have a fair shot at getting the vaccine, Hidalgo said.

Even though anyone can register, there is priority as to who gets the shot first.

Right now, people in group 1A or 1B are eligible for the shot. Anyone can pre-register, but only people in those groups are going to get appointments for now.

Group 1A includes healthcare workers and nursing home residents. 1B includes people 65 years old and older, and those 16 and older with a medical condition, including things like pregnancy, cancer or diabetes.

After you sign up, you'll be chosen at random to get vaccinated.



"It shouldn't be about who can hit refresh on a browser the fastest. It shouldn't be about who has special knowledge about when exactly a registration link will open," Hidalgo said. "It shouldn't be about who has the time to sit there checking all day, while those who work long hours are put at a disadvantage. That's why, in everything we do to fight COVID-19, we are pushing for not only efficiency, but also fairness and equity."

If you're not in group 1A or 1B, you can still sign up today. You'll get an appointment when eligibility expands.



The link to sign up will go live later today at ReadyHarris.com. If you don't have internet access, you can call 832-927-8787 to get on the list.

SEE ALSO: County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions

