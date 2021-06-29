COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna vaccine efficacy: Preliminary data indicates COVID shot effective against variants

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Moderna vaccine effective against variants, data shows

Moderna on Tuesday released preliminary data indicating its vaccine is likely to hold up against several variants of concern, including the Delta variant, which is predicted to become the dominant variant in the United States.

The data, which has not yet been peer reviewed, is preliminary but promising.

In the experiments, scientists took blood samples from people who have already been vaccinated and tested it against variants in a laboratory. This type of experiment can offer a rough sense of whether the vaccine will work against a new variant.

The Moderna vaccine appeared to work against all variants, as indicated by so-called "neutralizing antibody titers."

RELATED: What should I know about the COVID delta variant?

Some of the variants -- including Delta (first identified in India), Beta (first identified in South Africa), and Gamma (first identified in Brazil) -- showed a slight reduction in these neutralizing antibody titers, but scientists say these slight reductions aren't enough to evade the vaccine.

This type of experiment does not indicate an exact percentage of how effective Moderna's vaccine is likely to be against each variant.

A prior real-world study from the United Kingdom indicated the Pfizer vaccine, which uses a similar mRNA technology, was 88% effective against the Delta variant in terms of protecting people from symptomatic disease.

Taken collectively, these studies are encouraging news that mRNA vaccines are holding up against the Delta variant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicalcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Biden, a convert to vaccine mandates, champions compliance
US health experts urge flu shots to avoid 'twindemic'
TOP STORIES
Domino's pizza delivery driver shot multiple times, HPD says
Search enters 3rd day for missing 3-year-old Grimes County boy
Meeting to expose housing director exposes little about housing deal
Headed to an Astros playoff game? Watch where you park
Big weekend traffic closures to avoid in and around Houston
Ozone remains unhealthy Friday, rain returns next week
Woman battling COVID-19 denied ICU visit from pastor, family says
Show More
Tesla moving California headquarters to Austin
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
SBISD says it banned book over its content, not over LGBTQ character
Baby at center of SWAT standoff safe, dad in custody, HPD says
Officers shot at while going after robbery suspects, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News