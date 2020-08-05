Coronavirus

Scientists learn why COVID-19 causes loss of smell

By
BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) -- A team of researchers at Harvard Medical School believe they discovered why COVID-19 causes loss of smell or anosmia.

Experts said as many as 80% of COVID-19 patients experienced loss or smell, but for months, the reason has been unclear.

According to new research published in the scientific journal "Science Advances", coronavirus infects olfactory cells found in the nasal cavity, which support sensory neurons that allow us to smell, not the neurons themselves.

The good news is that researchers believe COVID-related anosmia usually only lasts weeks, while recovery from anosmia caused by other viruses can take months.

Researchers hope the findings can help them better understand the progression of COVID-19 and treating patients who suffer from anosmia.



