Scientists learn why COVID-19 causes loss of smell

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) -- A team of researchers at Harvard Medical School believe they discovered why COVID-19 causes loss of smell or anosmia.Experts said as many as 80% of COVID-19 patients experienced loss or smell, but for months, the reason has been unclear.According to new research published in the scientific journal "Science Advances" , coronavirus infects olfactory cells found in the nasal cavity, which support sensory neurons that allow us to smell, not the neurons themselves.The good news is that researchers believe COVID-related anosmia usually only lasts weeks, while recovery from anosmia caused by other viruses can take months.Researchers hope the findings can help them better understand the progression of COVID-19 and treating patients who suffer from anosmia.