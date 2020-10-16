Health & Fitness

'Thank the Lord': 102-year-old woman beats COVID-19, returns home to family

GUTHRIE, OK -- A 102-year-old woman is back home after beating COVID-19

Della Hathorne spent two weeks at the hospital in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

"Can't believe it. Because all the rules are you don't make it through if you're a certain age because it's hard on them," Hathorne's son said.

He's actually the one who noticed something was wrong back in early October. He was giving his mother medicine when he realized she didn't seem as upbeat as usual.

"She just looked like she had no energy, couldn't move," he said.

128 days hospitalized, 51 days on a ventilator: COVID-19 survivor 'Miracle Larry' is back home with his family
EMBED More News Videos

A man dubbed 'Miracle Larry' was released from the hospital on Wednesday after spending 51 days on a ventilator.



Days later she would be in the hospital fighting for her life.

Hathorne said she's thankful to be alive, and she's thankful to her family and hospital staff that helped her pull through.

"I just want to say, 'Thank the Lord be.' That's what it is," she said.

She's now looking forward to spending the holidays with her family and turning 103 in January.

'Make sure I wake up. I have a daughter': After 2 months unconscious, COVID-19 survivor reunited with family
EMBED More News Videos

Shortly before he was intubated and lost consciousness for two months, 32-year-old Michael Orantes had a plea for his doctor: "Make sure I wake up. I have a daughter."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoklahomacoronavirussurvivor storygood newscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead in NW Houston shooting involving arson investigator
Cold front blowing through Southeast Texas
Correa hits walk-off homer to keep Astros alive in ALCS
Harris County poll worker tests positive for COVID-19
Texas billionaire charged in largest US tax fraud case
Fort Bend ISD warning of fake website posing as district
98-year-old woman recalls first time she voted
Show More
HISD students raise concerns about in-person learning
High school student starts business during pandemic
Settlement reached after 6 students sue SFA in swatting case
Tips on getting the most out of garage sale deals
Unemployed Texans will have to start work search requirements
More TOP STORIES News