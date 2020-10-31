Houston-area school districts plan to participate in rapid COVID-19 testing program

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The state has seen a great response to its Rapid Test Program statewide. As of Friday, 206 school systems had applied to participate in the program. The idea of the program is to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.With more students now back in the classroom, districts have many safety protocols in place, like social distancing and cleaning. Now, rapid testing will join the list.Dr. Joseph Petrosino with Baylor College of Medicine says the Abbott test is a good one."It's fairly accurate, both in terms of positivity and also not in generating false negatives. It works quite well in symptomatic individuals," Petrosino, chair of molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine, said.There is some criteria to be part of the rapid testing program. For example, districts must identify a test coordinator, must have the space to store PPE, and must also store the tests at a certain temperature."You can't force a child to be tested. It has to be on a voluntary basis. That, of course, goes back to the parents and guardians as well," said Petrosino.Some other items to consider are test availability, other aspects of the school and how it's set up in terms of the classroom, Petrosino said.Some of the school districts that are applying include Katy ISD, Cy-Fair ISD, Humble ISD and HISD.Pearland ISD said it intends to apply, and Spring ISD said it's seeking more information.Aldine ISD said it's considering the plan, but it has not made a decision. Friendswood ISD plans to discuss the issue on Monday.The TEA says all schools that apply and agree to the program requirements will be accepted."I do think having testing available is a good idea. It's imperative to understand testing is just one hub of a plan for keeping schools safe. It's not a substitute for wearing masks or social distancing," said Petrosino.He added that the challenge is creating a one-size-fits-all approach to the diverse state of Texas."I think it's a challenge to give instruction to that broad and diverse group of teachers and school systems. The information in there is all good, but I think it leaves a lot of questions unanswered when you get down to the, 'What is my school going to do?'" said Petrosino.TEA says more than 360,000 tests have been requested so far.