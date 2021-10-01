Health & Fitness

North Carolina woman in coma from COVID-19 gives birth to 'miracle baby'

EMBED <>More Videos

NC woman in COVID-19 coma gives birth to 'miracle baby'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A pregnant school cafeteria worker in Charlotte caught COVID-19 and gave birth to her baby while in a medically-induced coma.

Vicki Goodson remains in the hospital and her family hopes her story will encourage other mothers to get vaccinated.

"The baby is a miracle baby," Goodson's sister Tarisha Leach said to ABC affiliate WSOC. "A miracle baby. She's beautiful."

Goodson's family said she was cautious throughout the pandemic, but she was waiting until after her pregnancy to get vaccinated. Then on Sept. 3, she started struggling to breathe and had to be admitted to the hospital.

'Beg them to get vaccinated:' Texas mom shares pregnant daughter's final message before dying of COVID
EMBED More News Videos

"Mom, I wish I got vaccinated": A 32-year-old mother was due to deliver her baby days after she tested positive. Now, her mom is sharing her last message.



A few days later, doctors performed an emergency C-section while Goodson was unconscious. Her baby spent two weeks in the NICU and is now home with relatives--but she does not know her mother and her mother has never held her precious miracle.

This week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an urgent warning after new data showed more than 125,000 pregnant people tested positive for COVID-19, with 22,000 of those cases resulting in hospitalization and 161 of them ending in death.

In August alone, 22 pregnant women died from COVID-19, according to the CDC. Plus, in surviving mothers, COVID-19 has also been linked to preterm birth, stillbirth and the newborn arriving with COVID-19 and having to be admitted to the ICU.

Expectant mother, on life support at CA hospital, survives COVID with her pregnancy intact
EMBED More News Videos

A pregnant Seal Beach woman survives a harrowing COVID infection, as UCLA doctors take extraordinary measures to save her life and the life of her unborn baby.



The COVID-19 vaccine has been proven safe and effective for pregnant mothers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscharlottevaccinescoronaviruspregnancycovid 19 vaccinecovid 19pregnant woman
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News